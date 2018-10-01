;
2017 BEA Winners
Home-made sign sparks controversy at Laurier’s Homecoming

A home-made sign during Laurier’s homecoming this weekend is sparking controversy.

The sign read, “She called you daddy for 18 years. now it’s our turn.”. That message was spray painted on a bed sheet and hung outside a
house in Waterloo yesterday.

Police says they were made aware of this offensive sign and responded to the area to speak directly to the residents and ensured it was taken down.

Wilfred Laurier University posted this on twitter today: “The sign posted near our Waterloo campus was extremely offensive & doesn’t reflect Laurier’s values or expectations. Special constables talked to Laurier & non-Laurier residents of the house. Laurier students will have the incident reviewed under the non-academic student code of conduct.”



