Home invasion investigation prompts lockdown at Niagara College

A Niagara College campus was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning following an armed home invasion in Niagara Falls.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Stamford Green Dr. and Dorchester Rd. around 6:30 a.m.

It was reported that a male, who may have been carrying a firearm, broke into a home.

Police say resident who was home at the time of the break in was “not seriously injured.”

The suspect fled the area in a stolen black Cadillac Escalade SUV which was later seen near Niagara College’s Niagara-on-the-Lake campus.

The sighting prompted a short lockdown at the college around 8:45 a.m.

ALERT: NOTL campus is under lockdown due to a police investigation. Students staff and visitors please stay inside the building. Incoming vehicles will be directed to the Outlet Mall until further notice. Updates to follow. — Niagara College (@niagaracollege) November 5, 2019

College officials and police said the lockdown was implemented “out of an abundance of caution” to ensure the safety of students, staff, and visitors.

Police quickly determined there was no known threat and the lockdown was lifted after about 15 minutes.

Update: NOTL campus lockdown has been lifted. Campus is returning to normal operations. More updates to follow. — Niagara College (@niagaracollege) November 5, 2019

Police say the suspect is still outstanding at this time.

The break in is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Branch.

Police say they believe it was a targeted incident.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the break in is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, select option 3, and dial badge number 9496.