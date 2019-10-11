Home Invasion in Hamilton

By
Dwight Ryan
-

Few details are available, but Hamilton police are investigating an overnight home invasion in the city’s north end. Police say two men and a woman broke into a home on Hughson Street North near Burlington Street around 2 am. The inhabitants, also two men and a woman, suffered minor injuries. Police aren’t offering any further details.

