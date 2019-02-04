;
Home in Welland with no smoke detector left charred after fire

Category: News, Niagara, Ontario
Tags: fire, niagara regional police, welland, welland fire department, welland street

 

The Welland Fire Department is warning about the importance of having working smoke alarms after a fire broke out in a home where no smoke detectors went off.

Crews were called to 779 Welland St.  just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

All three occupants were awake and evacuated safely out of the two units.

“Unfortunately we report there were no smoke alarms. Fortunately everyone was awake at the time of the fire, identified it, and reported it as quickly as possible.” says Deputy Chief Adam Eckhart.

Niagara Regional police say there is nothing to indicate that the fire is suspicious, but the Ontario Fire Marshall will be investigating.

 



