;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Home in Hamilton destroyed by fire

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: fire, Gibson Avenue, hamilton


A fire destroyed part of a Hamilton home on Gibson Avenue at around 2 this morning.

Twenty-five firefighters battled the blaze that spread into the second and third floor of the building.

A spokesperson for Hamilton Fire says the family was able to safely get out of the home but, one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution and later released.

Hamilton Fire believes the fire was caused by careless smoking. Damage is estimated to be about $175,000 dollars.

The red cross was notified and is looking after the family’s needs.



LATEST STORIES

Police horse tramples woman at McMaster's homecoming

Home in Hamilton destroyed by fire

Queen's Park prepares for rare midnight sitting

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php