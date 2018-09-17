Home in Hamilton destroyed by fire

A fire destroyed part of a Hamilton home on Gibson Avenue at around 2 this morning.

Twenty-five firefighters battled the blaze that spread into the second and third floor of the building.

A spokesperson for Hamilton Fire says the family was able to safely get out of the home but, one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution and later released.

Hamilton Fire believes the fire was caused by careless smoking. Damage is estimated to be about $175,000 dollars.

The red cross was notified and is looking after the family’s needs.