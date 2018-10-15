Home under construction goes up in flames

A home under construction in Burlington lit up in flames early this morning.

This video sent to CHCH by a viewer shows intense flames overwhelming the house on Unsworth Avenue and Plaines Road West.

Flames and smoke were shooting into the sky.

Burlington fire says they were called shortly before 6 a.m. and when they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Later this morning, smoke was still billowing from the home.

An excavator was brought in to remove debris and ensure the fire was out.

The Platoon Chief says there were at least 8 units and 28 fire fighters on the scene, working to put out the blaze.