;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Home under construction goes up in flames

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: News
Tags: burlington, fire, plaines road west, unsworth ave


A home under construction in Burlington lit up in flames early this morning.

This video sent to CHCH by a viewer shows intense flames overwhelming the house on Unsworth Avenue and Plaines Road West.

Flames and smoke were shooting into the sky.

Burlington fire says they were called shortly before 6 a.m. and when they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Later this morning, smoke was still billowing from the home.

An excavator was brought in to remove debris and ensure the fire was out.

The Platoon Chief says there were at least 8 units and 28 fire fighters on the scene, working to put out the blaze.



LATEST STORIES

Walk with Christ: Justice for the Poor

Hamilton Mayor responds to endorsements for campaign rival

Fort Erie disappointed by broken promise for slots at the race track

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php