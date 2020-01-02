Home alone safety program for kids

The home alone safety for kids program was presented to a group of youngsters in Brantford today. Students aged 9 to 12 were learning the skills required to stay at home alone while being safe.

An early childhood educator was inspired by the freedom and safety that kids experience in Japan while she worked there and decided to develop a program for Canada.

Safety Tree is a program for kids that teaches them the skills they need to do things independently. The program is available to educators across Southern Ontario.