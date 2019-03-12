;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hollywood stars charged in $25M college exam cheating scheme

Posted:
Category: World
Tags: Felicity Hoffman, Hollywood, Lori Laughlin, scam, scheme


Two Hollywood actresses are among dozens of people facing criminal charges in what federal officials say is the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Justice Department.

Nearly 50 people were charged thus far, including nine coaches at elite colleges and 33 parents who prosecutors say paid “enormous sums” to guarantee their children’s admission.

Lori Loughlin, who starred in the sitcom “Full House” as Aunt Becky, and Felicity Huffman, best known for her role on the popular show “Desperate Housewives,” were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud.

Prosecutors say parents paid an admissions consultant anywhere from $200,000 to $6.6 million to bribe coaches and administrators to list their children as recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into schools.

The incidents are believed to have taken place from 2011 through February 2019.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said the colleges are not targets of the continuing investigation. He says officials believe other parents were involved.



LATEST STORIES

Hollywood stars charged in $25M college exam cheating scheme

Transport Minister says no plans to ground 737 Max 8 in Canada

It's a zoo at Little Ray's

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php