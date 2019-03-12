Hollywood stars charged in $25M college exam cheating scheme

Two Hollywood actresses are among dozens of people facing criminal charges in what federal officials say is the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Justice Department.

Nearly 50 people were charged thus far, including nine coaches at elite colleges and 33 parents who prosecutors say paid “enormous sums” to guarantee their children’s admission.

Lori Loughlin, who starred in the sitcom “Full House” as Aunt Becky, and Felicity Huffman, best known for her role on the popular show “Desperate Housewives,” were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud.

Prosecutors say parents paid an admissions consultant anywhere from $200,000 to $6.6 million to bribe coaches and administrators to list their children as recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into schools.

The incidents are believed to have taken place from 2011 through February 2019.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said the colleges are not targets of the continuing investigation. He says officials believe other parents were involved.