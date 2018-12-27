Holly St. Michel, 25, wanted by Niagara Police after assault in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are looking for a 25-year-old woman after a 29-year-old man was seriously hurt at a St. Catharines home.

Police released a photo saying Holly Elizabeth St. Michel of no fixed address is wanted for aggravated assault and fail to comply with probation order.

Police say there were called to a home in the area of Berkley Drive and Dorchester Road around 8:30 last night. When they arrived they found a man suffering from injuries, believed to be caused by an edged weapon.

Police believe St. Michel and the victim are known to each other.