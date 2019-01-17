Holly Hamilton’s mother speaks out about domestic abuse

Holly Hamilton was stabbed to death last year in Hamilton and police charged her ex-boyfriend, Justin Dumpfrey with the murder.

Dumpfrey’s preliminary hearing begins next month and as we’ve learned from police there had been a history of domestic abuse in the relationship.

Holly’s mother, Angie Hamilton says laws need to change and domestic assault sentencing should be stronger. Angie says she is speaking out for her daughter who no longer has a voice.

Angie says her daughter Holly was stalked by her accused killer, Justin Dumphrey. She says Holly lived her life in fear, while trying to remain friendly with the father of her young daughter.

“That’s when it all started when she got pregnant because I mean he even beat her when she was pregnant.”

Angie says the abuse escalated quickly and they had to make a code so she knew when he was abusing her. Only two weeks after Holly gave birth Angie says she received a coded text.

“We called police and it’s a good thing that they got there before us. He tried to make her drink bleach… he would choke her and beat her while she was holding the baby.”

It was around this time that Dumphrey served 5 months in jail for assault. We contacted Dumphrey’s lawyer who said he did not want to comment on past cases. His client has a list of assault charges and at least two convictions.

Angie will be calling on the government to crack down on domestic abuse and take measures to toughen sentencing.

Justin Dumpfrey remains behind bars charged with second degree murder, he is still awaiting trial. Dumpfrey will be back in court on February 12th for that preliminary hearing.