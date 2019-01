Holly Hamilton’s mother speaks out, a year after she was murdered

It’s been one year since Holly Hamilton was found stabbed to death in the trunk of her car in Stoney Creek.

For the first time her mother, Angie sat down for an emotional interview to tell us more about the events leading to her daughter’s death.

The man who has been charged with second degree murder has not been found guilty and is still awaiting trial.

Nicole Martin has more: