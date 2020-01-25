Holly Ellsworth Clark still missing after 2 weeks

It’s been two weeks and still no sign of 27-year-old Holly Ellsworth Clark.

The missing woman’s family and friends conducted another search today in downtown Hamilton and are growing more concerned as the days pass.

The detective on the case told CHCH today that Hamilton Police will be putting out notices to police stations in Niagara, Halton, Brantford and Calgary to keep an eye out for Ellsworth Clark.

While police say the tips they have been getting haven’t lead to anything, volunteers are more optimistic about the potential sightings.