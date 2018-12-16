With just eleven days until Christmas, the pressure is on to cross everyone off the holiday shopping list. This weekend is the second last before the big day.

The 2018 holiday retail forecast by Price Waterhouse Cooper estimates Canadians on average, will spend about $1500 on gifts, holiday travel and entertaining. That’s up almost 4% from last year. Our furry friends will be spoiled too an average of $65 will be spent on pets this year.

Diana Weeks visited Lime Ridge Mall to ask shoppers how far along they are in their Christmas Shopping.