Highway 401 westbound crash kills two.

The Ontario Provincial Police are continuing their investigation of an overnight crash on Highway 401 westbound that claimed the lives of two people. Few details are available as yet while the probe continues. The three-vehicle collision occurred just after three o’clock Saturday morning. Just before noon today, the westbound lanes of Canada’s busiest highway remained closed. Both victims were killed at the scene. The collision reconstruction unit is still on the scene. It’s expected the OPP will update the public this afternoon. In the meantime, expect to encounter extreme delays if your travel plans include travelling on the 401 near the Highway 6 North & South exits. More to come.