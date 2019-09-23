Highlights from the 2019 Emmy Awards

By
Shayla Vize
-

VIDEO: “Fleabag,” “Chernobyl,” and “Game of Thrones” were among the big winners at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. Here are some of the winners and highlights from the awards show.

