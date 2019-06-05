;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Highest number of opioid overdoses coming from Oakville

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton, Hamilton, Local, News
Tags: drug addiction, milton, oakville, opioid crisis, overdose



In 2018, 40 confirmed opioid deaths were reported in Halton Region.

Halton paramedics have responded to 183 calls for suspected opioid overdoses across the region.

Halton region says, the area of Oakville has the highest density which leads to the amount of calls.

The highest density of calls across Halton is in milton – where many originate at Maplehurst Correctional Facility.

Halton Police say, one of the new strategies is a referral program for people who overdose that will help them get the social and medical support they need.



LATEST STORIES

Highest number of opioid overdoses coming from Oakville

Health officials say Hamilton's need for more safe injection sites is on the rise

See what Seneca College has to offer

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php