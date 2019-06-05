Highest number of opioid overdoses coming from Oakville

In 2018, 40 confirmed opioid deaths were reported in Halton Region.

Halton paramedics have responded to 183 calls for suspected opioid overdoses across the region.

Halton region says, the area of Oakville has the highest density which leads to the amount of calls.

The highest density of calls across Halton is in milton – where many originate at Maplehurst Correctional Facility.

Halton Police say, one of the new strategies is a referral program for people who overdose that will help them get the social and medical support they need.