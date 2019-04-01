;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Higher gas and fuel prices as new carbon tax takes effect

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: carbon tax, fuel, gas prices, government, ontario, ottawa


The federal carbon tax kicks in Monday in four provinces that refused to impose their own carbon pricing to discourage greenhouse-gas emissions.

The new tax will come into effect in Ontario, Mantioba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. It will affect both gas and heating fuel.

Ottawa says residents in the four provinces will be rebated their extra gasoline and home-heating costs directly through income taxes.

The tax adds 4.4 cents to the price of a litre of gasoline and about four cents to a cubic metre of natural gas.

Saskatchewan and Ontario are fighting the tax in court, and a ruling in Saskatchewan is expected in the coming months.



LATEST STORIES

Basic Income appreciation

Niagara police investigate death of five-month-old baby

Three injured in multi-vehicle collision on Eastport Dr.

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php