High school students may struggle with e-learning: report

A new report suggests some students won’t be able to handle the online courses that will soon be mandatory for all Ontario high school students.

According to a report by The People for Education, just five per cent of students on average per high school are currently enrolled in e-learning courses -and some struggle with the independence needed for them.

Research has shown that the lowest-achieving students perform worse in online courses than in face-to-face classes.

The provincial government announced that all high school students will have to take four e-learning credits starting in 2020-21.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson has praised the move to e-learning, saying teachers and parents are excited about the move.