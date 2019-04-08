;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

High school students may struggle with e-learning: report

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: doug ford, e-learn, E-learning, high school, ontario, progressive conservative, Secondary School


A new report suggests some students won’t be able to handle the online courses that will soon be mandatory for all Ontario high school students.

According to a report by The People for Education, just five per cent of students on average per high school are currently enrolled in e-learning courses -and some struggle with the independence needed for them.

Research has shown that the lowest-achieving students perform worse in online courses than in face-to-face classes.

The provincial government announced that all high school students will have to take four e-learning credits starting in 2020-21.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson has praised the move to e-learning, saying teachers and parents are excited about the move.



LATEST STORIES

High school students may struggle with e-learning: report

Man posing as a cop was actually an RCMP officer: Hamilton police

Niagara police investigate assault at St. Patrick’s Day party

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php