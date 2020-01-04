High-end winter coats being stolen around the city’s core

Hamilton police say a group of attackers are on the hunt for expensive winter coats and are threatening their victims with weapons and violence to get them.

About 20 people have been accosted near the city’s core so far over the last few weeks, with the latest attacks happening just last night.

Hamilton police say they have made arrests in some of these cases, but cannot release the names of the accused because they are youths.

As for the attacks that happened yesterday, police say none of those perpetrators have been arrested yet.