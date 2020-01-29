Heroes rescue woman who crashed into Florida canal (VIDEO)

VIDEO: Three men in Florida are being hailed as heroes for pulling a woman to safety after her car plunged into a canal and began to sink. When they saw the vehicle careen into the water, the three Good Samaritans sprang into action, risking their lives to save hers.
