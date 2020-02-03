Here’s a list of what schools are affected by rotating strikes this week

Parents are gearing up for another week of rotating strikes in Ontario.

All four major teachers’ unions have been without contracts since Aug. 31, and are all engaged in some form of job action.

Contract talks between the province and the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), which represents 83,000 elementary public school teachers, occasional teachers and education professionals across the province, collapsed Friday.

The union says its teachers would walk out at each board twice a week, starting Monday.

Last week, members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) held off on any job action due to exams but announced they would resume their weekly rotating strikes on Tuesday. The OSSTF represents 60,000 members including public high school teachers, occasional teachers, teaching assistants, continuing education teachers, early childhood educators.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA), which represents teachers in publicly funded Roman Catholic schools, and teachers in the French system have bargaining scheduled this week with a one-day strike happening on Tuesday.

The unions and the government have been accusing the other of being unwilling to bend on key issues including wages and class sizes.

Here is a list of schools affected by the rotating strikes this week.

Monday, Feb. 3

ETFO: Halton, Bluewater, Grand Erie, Ontario North East, Renfrew County, Superior Greenstone and Trillium Lakelands school boards will be closed.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

OECTA: All catholic elementary and secondary schools will be closed.

OSSTF: Halton District, Lakehead District, Thunder Bay Catholic District, Lambton Kent District, Thames Valley District, Waterloo Region & Waterloo Catholic District, York Region & York Catholic District, Kawartha Pine Ridge District school boards will be closed.

FEESO: École élémentaire catholique Cardinal-Léger, École élémentaire catholique Mère-Élisabeth-Bruyère, École secondaire catholique Père-René-de-Galinée, École élémentaire catholique Saint-René-Goupil, École élémentaire catholique Saint-René-Goupil – Programme avant et après école, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Noël-Chabanel (Cambridge), École élémentaire catholique Jean-Béliveau, École élémentaire catholique Le-Petit-Prince, École catholique Pape-François, École secondaire Renaissance, Campus Renaissance, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Michel, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys (Markham), École catholique Monseigneur-Jamot, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marie (Oakville), Garderie satellite Copains copines – Sainte-Marie (Oakville), École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité, École élémentaire catholique Milton Sud, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Nicolas, École élémentaire La Pommeraie, École élémentaire Marie-Curie, Ecole secondaire Gabriel-Dumont, Académie de la Tamise, École élémentaire Les Rapides, École secondaire Franco-Jeunesse, École élémentaire Viola-Léger, École élémentaire L’Odyssée, École élémentaire L’Harmonie, École secondaire Gaétan-Gervais, École élémentaire Patricia-Picknell, École élémentaire du Chêne, École élémentaire Dyane-Adam, École élémentaire Horizon Jeunesse, École secondaire Norval-Morrisseau, École élémentaire La Fontaine, Académie de la Moraine, École élémentaire Paul-Demers and École secondaire Étienne-Brûlé will be closed.

ETFO: Avon Maitland, Durham, Durham Catholic, Hastings-Prince Edward, Lambton Kent, Peel, Rainbow, Thames Valley and Upper Grand school boards and Campbell Children’s School Authority will be closed.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

ETFO: Kawartha Pine Ridge, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Near North, Ottawa-Carleton, Penetanguishene Protestant Separate, Rainy River, Simcoe County and Upper Canada school boards as well as Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre will be closed.

Thursday, Feb. 6

ETFO: All English public elementary schools will be closed.

Friday, Feb. 7

ETFO: Hamilton-Wentworth, Niagara District, Algoma, Greater Essex County, Limestone, Toronto, Toronto Catholic, Waterloo and York Region school boards as well as Bloorview, John McGivney Children’s Centre, KidsAbility, Moosonee, Moose Factory and Niagara Peninsula Children’s Centre school authorities will be closed.