;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Helping dementia patients through music

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: dementia, music, welland


Music can awaken memories and help people to connect. That’s why its being used as therapy for dementia patients in a Welland care home.

For Mary-Lou McIvor finding the right words can be difficult, but singing comes second nature. Before being diagnosed with dementia, McIvor worked for the government during the week and would sing professionally on the weekends. The 81-year-old now lives at Niagara Health’s Extended Care Unit, and participates in the memory and music program.

After determining which artists and songs resonate with each resident, staff download a personalized playlist onto an iPod.

The staff say since they started the program 2 years ago its helped improve the mood and behaviour of residents.

While it can’t cure the confusion that comes with Alzheimer’s, it can brighten a day.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton historian Margaret Houghton has died

Helping dementia patients through music

Fire Prevention Week: Confined Space Rescue

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php