;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hello Fresh, Chefs Plate recalling item over Salmonella concerns

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: canadian food inspection agency, cfia, Chefs Plate, Hello Fresh, recall

Hello Fresh Canada Inc. is recalling an ingredient included in some Hello Fresh brand and Chefs Plate brand meal kits.

The company says the red chili ingredients are being recalled due to a possible Salmonella contamination.

The meal kits have been sold in provinces across the country including Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The red chili ingredient is found in the 902-gram and 1804-gram Hello Fresh brand coconut dal meal kit with a best before date of Jan. 29, 2019 (WK19041920 2P) and the 856-gram and 1712-gram Chefs Plate brand beef chow mein meal kit with best before dates of Jan. 19, 2019 (A2 and A4) and Jan. 22, 2019 (A2 and A4).

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recommends that any contaminated products be thrown out or returned to the company from where it was purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

For more information about this recall, click here.



LATEST STORIES

Hello Fresh, Chefs Plate recalling item over Salmonella concerns

15-year-old driver in ‘a lot of trouble’ after being caught by OPP

Gymnastics Canada suspends coach following complaints

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php