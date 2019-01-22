Hello Fresh, Chefs Plate recalling item over Salmonella concerns

Hello Fresh Canada Inc. is recalling an ingredient included in some Hello Fresh brand and Chefs Plate brand meal kits.

The company says the red chili ingredients are being recalled due to a possible Salmonella contamination.

The meal kits have been sold in provinces across the country including Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The red chili ingredient is found in the 902-gram and 1804-gram Hello Fresh brand coconut dal meal kit with a best before date of Jan. 29, 2019 (WK19041920 2P) and the 856-gram and 1712-gram Chefs Plate brand beef chow mein meal kit with best before dates of Jan. 19, 2019 (A2 and A4) and Jan. 22, 2019 (A2 and A4).

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recommends that any contaminated products be thrown out or returned to the company from where it was purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

For more information about this recall, click here.