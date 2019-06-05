Health officials say Hamilton’s need for more safe injection sites is on the rise

In its first year, Hamilton’s one and only safe injection site has seen 4 000 people come through its doors to use drugs. As the opioid crisis continues, the need for additional sites in the city are growing.

Paramedics say there were at least 89 opioid deaths throughout Hamilton in 2018. In the months leading up to the injection site opening there were 175 opioid related paramedic incidents across the city, in the same period this year they have seen 351.

The calls have doubled and those monitoring the situation say it shows a need for more injection sites.

There have only been 40 overdoses inside the clinic, that has seen 4 000 visitors. None of them went to the hospital and no one has died at the site.

The safe injection site is on Rebecca St. is expecting to move to a larger location on Cannon St. next year.

Right now the clinic is open for just a few hours each night and can fit only three people inside at a time.