Health officials issue cold alert for Hamilton

The Medical Officer of Health for the city of Hamilton has issued a cold weather alert effective overnight Monday into Tuesday.

An alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below -15 C or -20 C with wind chill.

Environment Canada says Hamilton will see wind gusts up to 40 km/h Monday night and will hit a low of -15 C. The agency says it will feel more like -19 C with the wind chill in the evening and -24 C overnight.

Health officials say exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health. Wind always makes it feel colder, and increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Residents are being asked to call, visit, or check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbours during the cold weather.

The city of Hamilton has notified community agencies who work with people that are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. Each of those agencies, including Salvation Army, will implement their policies and procedures with regards to cold weather.

Health officials say the best place for anyone during a cold alert is indoors. If you must be outside the city has offered the following tips: