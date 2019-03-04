;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Health officials issue cold alert for Hamilton

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: cold, cold alert, hamilton, health, medical officer of health, weather


The Medical Officer of Health for the city of Hamilton has issued a cold weather alert effective overnight Monday into Tuesday.

An alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below -15 C or -20 C with wind chill.

Environment Canada says Hamilton will see wind gusts up to 40 km/h Monday night and will hit a low of -15 C. The agency says it will feel more like -19 C with the wind chill in the evening and -24 C overnight.

Health officials say exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health. Wind always makes it feel colder, and increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Residents are being asked to call, visit, or check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbours during the cold weather.

The city of Hamilton has notified community agencies who work with people that are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. Each of those agencies, including Salvation Army, will implement their policies and procedures with regards to cold weather.

Health officials say the best place for anyone during a cold alert is indoors. If you must be outside the city has offered the following tips:

  • Dress in layers of clothing. Keep inner layers dry. Wet clothing increases the risk of cold injury
  • Protect you face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat, and gloves
  • To protect your feet, socks must be dry. Wool is a good material to keep your feet dry
  • Drink warm fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol
  • Avoid strenuous exercise


LATEST STORIES

Actor Luke Perry has died at age 52

Health officials issue cold alert for Hamilton

This must be the place

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php