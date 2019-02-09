Health Minister distances from leaked documents

The Health Minister continued to distance herself from leaked documents revealed by the NDP this week that appeared to suggest that the PC’s plan to privatize several aspects of healthcare from laboratories, licensing and inspections.

A public service employee was fired Monday following the leak. Christine Elliott told CHCH that the overhauled healthcare system in the province could be announced in weeks rather than months. She was in St. Catharines to announce $500,000 in funding to plan an expansion of hospital beds at the Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehab Centre. The Minister weighed in on her own experience undergoing rehabilitation.

The rehabilitation clinic currently has 134 beds. The Minister also said that she’s had preliminary discussions about rebuilding the West Lincoln Hospital.