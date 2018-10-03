Health groups raise concerns about vaping products aimed at kids

Last week the Ford government reversed course on the Smoke Free Ontario Act by allowing vape displays to remain in convenience stores and gas stations. Today, a panel including a scientist and Hamilton high school student explained how that decision could be costing young people’s health.

Experts say that about 15% of Canadians from grade 10 to 12 are vaping. YouTube videos showing young people vaping have thousands if not millions of views and their influence can be seen at your nearby high school.

“Kids who vape regularly are almost twice as likely to have chronic cough and wheeze symptoms and these symptoms are the beginning of asthma.” Robert Schwartz, Ontario tobacco research unit.

The Ontario Campaign for Action on Tobacco can’t control what’s online but are asking the government to prohibit vape displays from convenience stores and gas stations.

The health group says seven other provinces have already banned vape displays and hope the Ontario government follows their lead.

In the US, the Food and Drug Administration is giving five e-cigarette companies two months to figure out a way to reduce the amount of young people from buying their products, if they don’t they’ll force them to stop selling the flavoured e-cigs that are so attractive to kids.