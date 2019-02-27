;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Health care system and patient care

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Niagara, Ontario
Tags: christine elliott, health care, health minister, ontario, ontario council of hospital unions



The union representing 80 000 Ontario health care workers claims the PC’s new health care plan is threatening patient care, but Health Minister Christine Elliott is saying the exact opposite.

Michael Hurley is the President of the Ontario council of hospital unions and he’s concerned this new plan doesn’t address the needs of front line staff dealing with an ageing population.

“It’s not an inefficient system, it’s not begging for restructuring, it’s begging for resources.”

But the health minister suggests new Ontario health teams will better connect patients with home and long term care to reduce hospital visits.

“For example, someone who is coming home from hospital doesn’t get connected in time with home care, days go by and complications develop and the person ends up back in the emergency department. That’s what we want to avoid.” Minister Elliott.

The province says the goal of merging multiple agencies into one is to make it easier for patients but local unions are concerned it will lead to privatization.

“Lurking behind this restructuring is a massive privatization scheme.” Hurley.

Minister Elliot was grilled in question period about her new health care plan and said she has no intention of privatizing the system. Elliott would not say specifically if there would be any job losses.

The province’s plan is something St. Joseph’s health system with Niagara Health are already doing. They met with Minister Elliott to talk about their integrated comprehensive care. Patients have one healthcare team that follows them from the hospital to home, one number to call with 24/7 access to clinicians and one electronic patient record that follows the patient journey.

Minister Elliott says this new plan won’t change how patients access their doctor, that remains the same.



LATEST STORIES

Health care system and patient care

Missing Hamilton man

Missing Thorold teen's body found

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php