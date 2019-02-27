Health care system and patient care

The union representing 80 000 Ontario health care workers claims the PC’s new health care plan is threatening patient care, but Health Minister Christine Elliott is saying the exact opposite.

Michael Hurley is the President of the Ontario council of hospital unions and he’s concerned this new plan doesn’t address the needs of front line staff dealing with an ageing population.

“It’s not an inefficient system, it’s not begging for restructuring, it’s begging for resources.”

But the health minister suggests new Ontario health teams will better connect patients with home and long term care to reduce hospital visits.

“For example, someone who is coming home from hospital doesn’t get connected in time with home care, days go by and complications develop and the person ends up back in the emergency department. That’s what we want to avoid.” Minister Elliott.

The province says the goal of merging multiple agencies into one is to make it easier for patients but local unions are concerned it will lead to privatization.

“Lurking behind this restructuring is a massive privatization scheme.” Hurley.

Minister Elliot was grilled in question period about her new health care plan and said she has no intention of privatizing the system. Elliott would not say specifically if there would be any job losses.

The province’s plan is something St. Joseph’s health system with Niagara Health are already doing. They met with Minister Elliott to talk about their integrated comprehensive care. Patients have one healthcare team that follows them from the hospital to home, one number to call with 24/7 access to clinicians and one electronic patient record that follows the patient journey.

Minister Elliott says this new plan won’t change how patients access their doctor, that remains the same.