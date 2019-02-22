;
2017 BEA Winners
Health care reform worries

The Ford government continues to be battered by critics over it’s autism therapy funding policy.

As the contentious debate between parents of children with autism and the province over therapy funding continues, some opposition leaders are wondering if other sectors are next.

“Those who are rich and can pay and everyone else will suffer, which raises the question will they do that with our healthcare system?” Andrea Horwath, NDP leader.

“What they’ve done with the autism program is a total disaster and the fact that we have young autistic children not getting the treatment they deserve is wrong and if they’re going to do the same in healthcare then they’re really going to have some major protests in Ontario.” Mike Schreiner, Green party leader.

Earlier this month, the NDP revealed leaked draft documents that indicated that several healthcare services like laboratories, inspections and licensing would be privatized. While the health minister denies seeing some of the papers, the leader of the opposition isn’t buying it.

Nurses that gathered at Queen’s Park believe they have the solution to hallway healthcare, have the province require hospitals to hire 10,000 more nurses.

Doris Grinspun, the CEO of Registered Nurses Association of Ontario, says Premier Ford has committed to bringing in more nurses.

Health Minister Christine Elliot says she’s working with health professionals to develop the new healthcare system and would reveal it in the near future.



