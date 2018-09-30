Health Canada warns of faulty EpiPens

A warning from Health Canada: Some EpiPens may not slide out of their tubes easily which could prevent you from performing emergency treatment.

The agency issued the warning after being advised by Pfizer Canada who says the problem affects some EpiPen and EpiPen Junior auto-injector devices.

Pfizer Canada says the issue is with the devices label, not the device itself or the drug it delivers.

Health Canada is concerned the potential delay in treatment could lead to injury or in severe cases, death.

Pfizer says they haven’t received any reports of EpiPens malfunctioning in Canada.