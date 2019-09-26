HCDSB child and youth counsellor charged with sexual exploitation

Halton regional police have charged a Halton District Catholic school board child and youth counsellor with sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

The charges stem from offences involving a student in 2001 at Bishop P.F. Reding Secondary school in Milton.

52-year-old Fernando Costa of Oakville was arrested and charged on Thursday. At the time of his arrest Costa was employed at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary school in Oakville.

Costa has been employed by the HCDSB since 1990 and has worked at various elementary and high schools and also coached school sports teams.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police at 905-465-8965.