‘Hateful remarks and symbols’ spray painted on Brantford mosque

Brantford police are still searching for two suspects after “hateful remarks and symbols” were painted on a mosque last year.

Police were called to the Brantford Mosque on Greenwich St. on Oct. 21, 2018.

They say two suspects spray painted the exterior of the mosque as well as the parking lot with hateful speech directed at the members.

The suspects were captured on surveillance camera are described as youth, with average heights and slim builds. Both vandals were wearing long pants with hooded sweatshirts and were carrying backpacks. Police say one of the males had a picture of a bulls head on the front of his sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jason Sinning at 519-756-0113, ext. 2265 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.