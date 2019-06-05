Hamilton’s ‘The Zoetic Theatre’ set to close its doors to the public

A nearly century-old landmark in Hamilton will close its doors to the public unless new owners can be found.

The Zoetic Theatre, a well-known movie house, is set to close in September, according to a blog post on their website.

The building, which takes up roughly half a city block, was purchased in 2013 by Christena Hampson and Jeremy Major. The couple bought the iconic Concession Street building to complement their other businesses, which include a dance studio and film production company.

“We’ve come to see ourselves as stewards who were, in a sense, here to care for and improve this treasured building and its over 90-year heritage,” said Hampson.

Over the last six years, the theatre has hosted sellout screenings, weekly community events and popular sing-along versions of musical movies.

Hampson and Major say more than 2500 dancers have performed on the stage and over 1,200 hours of movies and content have been projected on the screens.

The property currently consists of the theatre, four retail units and four residential units that are currently being used as offices.

The owners say they have outgrown the space and are relocating their business to a location near Lime Ridge Mall.

“It’s been a joy to build this business to where it is today, but we just know in our hearts it’s time to move on. Hopefully, someone will carry on the torch,” says Major, “and take it even further.”

The 13,800-square foot building is listed for $1.9 million.