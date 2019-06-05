;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton’s ‘The Zoetic Theatre’ set to close its doors to the public

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: hamilton, hamilton mountain, The Zoetic Theatre


A nearly century-old landmark in Hamilton will close its doors to the public unless new owners can be found.

The Zoetic Theatre, a well-known movie house, is set to close in September, according to a blog post on their website.

The building, which takes up roughly half a city block, was purchased in 2013 by Christena Hampson and Jeremy Major. The couple bought the iconic Concession Street building to complement their other businesses, which include a dance studio and film production company.

“We’ve come to see ourselves as stewards who were, in a sense, here to care for and improve this treasured building and its over 90-year heritage,” said Hampson.

Over the last six years, the theatre has hosted sellout screenings, weekly community events and popular sing-along versions of musical movies.

Hampson and Major say more than 2500 dancers have performed on the stage and over 1,200 hours of movies and content have been projected on the screens.

The property currently consists of the theatre, four retail units and four residential units that are currently being used as offices.

The owners say they have outgrown the space and are relocating their business to a location near Lime Ridge Mall.

“It’s been a joy to build this business to where it is today, but we just know in our hearts it’s time to move on. Hopefully, someone will carry on the torch,” says Major, “and take it even further.”

The 13,800-square foot building is listed for $1.9 million.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton’s 'The Zoetic Theatre' set to close its doors to the public

Man sought in sexual assault of 9-year-old girl in St. Catharines

Final preparations for the RBC Canadian Open

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php