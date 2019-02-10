Hamilton’s Seventh Shooting

It was a terrifying night for a family in Binbrook as bullets pierced their front door.

Police say it was a targeted shooting but haven’t released the motive.

Around one o’clock this morning, police were called to Naser Lika’s home on Cutts Cresent in Binbrook for a drive-by shooting, police say it was targeted.

Two bullets went right through his door, into their hallway wall, and through the roof in their garage. K9 were on scene overnight and police in and out of the home.

This is the fourth shooting in Hamilton this week. On Sunday there was a shooting at Wentworth Street North and Barton Street East, on Tuesday there were two shootings, shots fired early in the morning in the city’s east end on Parkdale Avenue that sent one man to the hospital and then in the afternoon, another shooting at Barton and Balmoral where two men were taken to hospital.

So far, this year there have been 7 shootings, one of them fatal in the case of Cece Luppino.

No arrests have been made in the case of the drive-by shooting in Binbrook. Hamilton Police could not provide any suspect or get away vehicle descriptions.