Hamilton’s pothole problem

Nothing ruins a commute quite like hitting a surprise pothole. City crews have filled 8 000 of them this winter and the job isn’t over yet.

In addition to the Red Hill Valley Parkway, here is a list of resurfacing and repairs scheduled for Hamilton this spring:

Buchanan neighbourhood- resurfacing

Balfour neighbourhood

Cannon st. E to Sherman ave N to James st. N

Mountview neighbourhood (southwest)- resurfacing

Tragina ave S. to Normandy rd to Main st. E

Braeheid ave to Parkside dr to Riley st.

Britannia ave to Kenilworth to Strathearne & Cannon – Kenilworth to Britannia (including Garside & Cameron)

Melvin ave to Shelby ave to Woodward ave

North service rd to Centennial pkwy to Drakes dr.

Rochelle ave to Stone Church rd E to Queen Victoria dr.