Hamilton’s pothole problem

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, paving, potholes, resurfacing



Nothing ruins a commute quite like hitting a surprise pothole. City crews have filled 8 000 of them this winter and the job isn’t over yet.

In addition to the Red Hill Valley Parkway, here is a list of resurfacing and repairs scheduled for Hamilton this spring:

Buchanan neighbourhood- resurfacing
Balfour neighbourhood
Cannon st. E to Sherman ave N to James st. N
Mountview neighbourhood (southwest)- resurfacing
Tragina ave S.  to Normandy rd to Main st. E
Braeheid ave to Parkside dr to Riley st.
Britannia ave to Kenilworth to Strathearne & Cannon – Kenilworth to Britannia (including Garside & Cameron)
Melvin ave to Shelby ave to Woodward ave
North service rd to Centennial pkwy to Drakes dr.
Rochelle ave to Stone Church rd E to Queen Victoria dr.



