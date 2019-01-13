;
Hamilton’s police talk safety after first snow fall of the year

Downtown Hamilton welcomed it’s first winter snowfall of 2019 and the first significant snowfall of the season. We saw similar conditions on the Hamilton Mountain. Snow began falling in the morning and continued into the early afternoon. Police were called to a few fender benders. The drive in Waterdown was busy with traffic because of the snowy conditions. Hamilton’s Medical Officer is issuing a cold weather alert overnight as temperatures are expected to drop

Outside the CHCH Studio Nicole Martin is with Constable Claus Wagner of Hamilton police to talk about winter driving conditions and what we can do to stay safe on the roads.



