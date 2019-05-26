;
2017 BEA Winners
Hamilton’s oldest high school will be closing it’s doors for good

An open house before Delta Secondary school closes for good. The hallways, where so many Hamiltonians roamed, brought forth a flurry of emotion. Last night the school hosted its last dance in the gym giving past grads the chance to go through old yearbooks and taking photos together one last time inside.

While it is sad to see a school go that’s meant so much to this community, it is time to move on at least according to principal Ferguson who says that admissions are down and that the schools’ accessibility doesn’t meet current standards. Alumni showed up to the open house from all over.

No plans for the building going forward have been made. Most of the current students will transfer to Bernie Custis school in the fall.



