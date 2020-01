Hamilton’s first baby of 2020 was born at St. Joseph’s hospital very early this morning.

A beautiful baby boy was born at 1:39 a.m by c-section, weighing 7 lbs and 13 ounces.

His proud parents, Teri Pecoskie and Tom Shepherd were caught a little off guard, as their son wasn’t due for a few more days. The couple hasn’t chosen a name for their baby boy just yet.