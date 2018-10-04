Hamilton’s contentious LRT plan is shaping up to be the defining issue in the election

The municipal election is coming up on October 22nd and in Hamilton some say the mayor’s race is becoming a referendum on LRT.

Mayoral candidate Vito Sgro says he joined this race to stop the LRT. He’s counting on the new provincial government’s promise that the LRT funding can be re-directed.

Sgro is holding an anti-LRT town hall and invited MP Bob Bratina, who he has known for a long time and Donna Skelly because she’s the only government MPP.

Skelly says she’s not endorsing any candidate, but she wants to hear from people.

More than $130 million has already been spent on Hamilton’s LRT. Incumbent mayor Fred Eisenberger says council has voted 60 times to approve the LRT over the past dozen years, based on the advice of experts.