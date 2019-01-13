;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton’s Burlington Street was given Ontario’s worst road second year in a row

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: government, hamilton, Hamilton's Burlington Street, pothole, pothole repairs, spending the money, worst road


A new report finds municipal and provincial governments aren’t keeping up on pothole repairs. It’s news that may come as no surprise to drivers in the city. In 2018, Hamilton’s Burlington Street was given the dubious distinction of Ontario’s worst road for the second straight year. The study finds most government agencies haven’t been spending the money needed to properly build and maintain roads. The study says governments can do a better job by properly training their employees and giving them enough time to do the work.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton's Burlington Street was given Ontario's worst road second year in a row

Province announced results of the pot license lottery four shops in Hamilton made the list

18-year-old Saudi woman detained in Thailand arrives in her new home of Canada

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php