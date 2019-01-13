Hamilton’s Burlington Street was given Ontario’s worst road second year in a row

A new report finds municipal and provincial governments aren’t keeping up on pothole repairs. It’s news that may come as no surprise to drivers in the city. In 2018, Hamilton’s Burlington Street was given the dubious distinction of Ontario’s worst road for the second straight year. The study finds most government agencies haven’t been spending the money needed to properly build and maintain roads. The study says governments can do a better job by properly training their employees and giving them enough time to do the work.