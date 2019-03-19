;
Hamilton’s board of health approves second supervised injection site

Category: Local
Tags: council, hamilton, health meeting, injection sites, public health


Hamilton’s board of health has approved a second supervised injection site.

City councillors have told public health officials to pursue government approvals for the second site. Elected officials voted in favour of the staff recommendation during Monday’s board of health meeting.

Public health must make its application to the province for a consumption and treatment services site by the ministry’s April 16th deadline.

The application will ask the province to cover 100% of the capital and operational costs of the site, which are estimated at over one-million dollars a year.



