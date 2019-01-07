Hamilton’s annual New Year’s Levee

A rare opportunity to pose for a photo with Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger and his wife. The annual New Year’s levee is all about celebrating the year ahead. It’s also a chance to speak with the mayor about any concerns and hear his views. Mayor Fred says 2019 is about moving this city forward regardless of the issues including LRT which he says is an important investment for the city. There has been contention with the Niagara Peninsula Conservation authority. The city was convinced it had four seats but a recent decision by a judge to allow the board to appoint 12 representatives from Niagara leaves Hamilton with only two seats. The environment a hot topic among millennials is a subject Eisenberger says he takes seriously.

The Hamilton police male chorus opened today’s ceremony the annual levee has become part of the culture. It’s one local residents have come to expect and enjoy. A new council and many initiatives to tackle, Mayor Eisenberger says he has plans to create the Order of Hamilton award. He says he’ll put the program together with hopes of launching it this year.