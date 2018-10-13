Hamilton’s aging water pipes

Hamilton ward four councillor Sam Merulla has called a special meeting Tuesday to address relief assistance to those affected by the burst water main last week in the east end.

The cause of the break is still being investigated.

The agenda for next week’s special council meeting reads in part… “that payment of claims to a maximum of $1,000, be based on compassionate grounds only and not to be construed as an admission of liability on the part of the city of Hamilton…”

If it’s found the renewal work at the nearby wastewater treatment plant caused the break, the city could face a lawsuit.

The wastewater treatment plant on Woodward avenue is undergoing a $340 million revitilization. Councillor Merulla says that on the day that the pipes broke on Dunn avenue, he was flooded with calls regarding the ground shaking because of the construction.

“We got about 300 km of main that is 1930 and older, that’s generally in the core here and obviously because our treatment plant is where it’s at, we’ve been treating water there since 1860, so that’s where it all kinda starts from.” Michael Zantingh, City of Hamilton.

The city says they are constantly monitoring conditions that would lead to a possible break. On average 10 to 15 km of ageing water mains are replaced annually.