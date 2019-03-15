It’s Hamilton’s 16th shooting of the year so far and it happened on the West mountain.

It happened around 1:00pm in the area of Stone Church Rd and Upper Paradise.

Hamilton Police arrived on scene to find a man with a single gunshot wound to the forearm. The victim has been taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injury.

Hamilton Police are appealing to the public for information, and are asking anyone that may know anything to call investigators or Crime Stoppers.