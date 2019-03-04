Police continue to search for the gunman who unloaded multiple rounds in East Hamilton in broad daylight yesterday. It’s Hamilton’s 13th shooting of the year.

Shortly after 11:40 am on March 2nd, police responded to reports of shots being fired at a townhouse complex. There are at least 10 bullet holes fired through the front window, door and paneling of a particular unit. There were multiple people inside at the time including several children. Police say no one was hurt.

Going around the neighbourhood today, every unit in the complex and across the street at 1 Oriole Crescent were given a letter by City Housing Hamilton. That letter stated that Sally Anderson, Jackie Resettani and Mary Tullo, two property managers and a community relations worker, would be here at the housing office to provide support to residents between 10am and 2 pm.

Everyone was given the opportunity get an idea of what occurred and also to voice their concerns. A resident who lives in one of the 121 units said that after 8 months of being here, she is now looking for a safer living situation.

The family that lives in that particular unit has 7 children, ranging from age 3 to 18. The mother said 2 of the kids were asleep upstairs when it all happened. Police are asking for the public’s help, anyone who saw anything, filmed anything, contact Hamilton Police.