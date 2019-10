Hamilton police are searching for two men connected to a fatal shooting.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. Saturday outside of a pool hall on York Blvd.

Witnesses saw the two men arguing with the victim prior to the shooting.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from a gunshot wound.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact Hamilton police or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477