Hamiltonians have returned from Haiti after protests sweep the country

Three Hamilton women part of international charity ‘Help Heal Humanity’, returned from Haiti on February 13th. Civil unrest has peaked in the past week. Serena Bufalino, Lisa Dalia and Angie Nesci refused to let the civil unrest in Haiti prevent them from completing their mission. Even amidst the gunshots, the blocked roads, the burning tires and the overall chaos, they held firm. The women are back here in Hamilton, safe at the store that Lisa Dalia owns on Locke street. The severity, the desperation of what they witnessed first hand in Haiti, isn’t lost on them. Bufalino, has been on the ground in Haiti for eight years, building a school, educating those who don’t have the means. All three were in city Soleil prior to the Canadian government’s warning not to go to Haiti.