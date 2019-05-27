Hamilton woman with 3 kids in vehicle charged in road rage incident

A Hamilton woman is facing charges after she allegedly rear-ended another woman’s vehicle during a road rage incident.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, two vehicles were travelling northbound on John St. near King William St.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was trying to merge into traffic but was having difficulty “due to the position” of another woman’s vehicle.

After she merged into the lane, the two women began arguing. Police allege the 26-year-old then rear-ended the other vehicle after the driver flicked her cigarette out of the window.

“The suspect and victim exited their vehicles at which time the suspect made threats towards the victim and assaulted her,” said Hamilton police in a news release. “After complaining of minor injuries, the suspect was transported to the hospital. The victim was not injured.”

The 26-year-old driver was arrested in hospital after she received medical treatment.

Police say the woman had three children under the age of eight in her vehicle at the time of the incident. They were not injured. Police say the Children’s Aid Society was advised of the situation.

The 26-year-old woman has been charged with assault and is scheduled to appear in court in June.