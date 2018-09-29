Hamilton woman files a complaint against two police officers she alleges bullied her at the scene of a crash

Talli Osborne says she was travelling to get groceries along Wentworth street south near Main street east around 1:00 pm last Friday when she was struck by the vehicle leaving a parking lot.

“I was kind of mid-air on two wheels because my scooter was hooked onto the front. My next thought was don’t back up.”

But the vehicle did sending Talli and her scooter to the ground.

Talli says when police arrived the situation got worse. She alleges two police officers were dismissive and aggressive towards her.

“His immediate just disposition and attitude towards me, it was almost like, ugh another scooter.”

Talli was born without arms and is missing bones in her legs, she depends on her scooter. She says she’s faced a lifetime of bullying and won’t accept how she was treated.

She alleges the officers blamed her for the incident, saying one of the officers told her it is comparable to being hit by a shopping cart.

“It was so insulting because I was fearful of my life seeing a giant, deadly vehicle coming at me and you’re comparing this to a shopping cart?!”

Talli filed a complaint with the office of the independent police review director. She’s hoping for an apology and sensitivity training for officers.

Hamilton police said they would not comment or confirm an investigation with the office of the independent police review director.