;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton woman accused of trying to steal $500 in groceries

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Local
Tags: court, groceries, hamilton, police, theft


A 23-year-old Hamilton woman has been arrested after she allegedly tried to steal nearly $500 worth of groceries.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, police were called to a grocery store near of Kenora Ave. and Delawana Dr.

Police say store security had stopped the woman after she tried to steal the groceries.

Investigators discovered the woman was wanted by a neighbouring police service on several theft-related charges.

She was taken into custody by Hamilton police and charged with theft, possession of stolen property and two counts of fail to comply probation.

She is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton woman accused of trying to steal $500 in groceries

Robot helps Ohio student with disabilities go to class

Police find $85K worth of stolen tools, Hamilton man charged

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php