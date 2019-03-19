Hamilton woman accused of trying to steal $500 in groceries

A 23-year-old Hamilton woman has been arrested after she allegedly tried to steal nearly $500 worth of groceries.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, police were called to a grocery store near of Kenora Ave. and Delawana Dr.

Police say store security had stopped the woman after she tried to steal the groceries.

Investigators discovered the woman was wanted by a neighbouring police service on several theft-related charges.

She was taken into custody by Hamilton police and charged with theft, possession of stolen property and two counts of fail to comply probation.

She is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday.